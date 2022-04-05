Mongolia adds 81 new COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

Mongolia reported 81 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 469,831, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 81 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 469,831, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past day, and the country's death toll has remained unchanged at 2,108.

Mongolians have basically returned to normal life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections. The country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or to be quarantined.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,033,333 people have received a third dose, and 115,765 have received a fourth dose voluntarily.