Mongolia Adds 95 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Mongolia registered 95 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 468,418, the country's health ministry said Thursday

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported by Thursday for the seventh consecutive day.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 3,154 active COVID-19 cases.

Mongolians have basically returned to everyday life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Notably, the Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a PCR test or to quarantine.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,029,416 people have received a third dose, and 111,036 have received a fourth dose voluntarily, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7.

