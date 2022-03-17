Mongolia adds 95 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia registered 95 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 468,418, the country's health ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia registered 95 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 468,418, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported by Thursday for the seventh consecutive day.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 3,154 active COVID-19 cases.

Mongolians have basically returned to everyday life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Notably, the Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a PCR test or to quarantine.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,029,416 people have received a third dose, and 111,036 have received a fourth dose voluntarily, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7.