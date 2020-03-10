Mongolia Confirms First Coronavirus Case

UrduPoint.com
Tue 10th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Mongolia has confirmed its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case and the patient is a French citizen, the Mongolian Montsame news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the health minister.

According to the media outlet, the Mongolian State Emergency Commission convened a meeting on Tuesday morning over the first COVID-19 case reported in the country.

"A team of professionals of the National Center for Communicable Diseases has been sent to Dornogobi aimag [province]. The health state of the French national is relatively stable. Despite the recommendation for 14-day self-quarantine from medics upon his fever, the citizen has gone outside, ignoring the recommendation," the health minister said during the meeting, as quoted by the media outlet.

Two Mongolian nationals who were in contact with the tourist have also left Dornogovi. According to the commission, they will all be held responsible for violating quarantine rules.

So far, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 114,000, and over 4,000 died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

