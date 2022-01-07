Mongolia confirms first Omicron cases

Mongolia has registered the country's first cases of the Omicron variant, Tsolmon Bilegtsaikhan, director of the National Center for Communicable Diseases, said on Friday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia has registered the country's first cases of the Omicron variant, Tsolmon Bilegtsaikhan, director of the National Center for Communicable Diseases, said on Friday.

"At least 12 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant have been detected in our country," Bilegtsaikhan told a press conference.

Ten of the infected people are peacekeepers who have recently returned home from South Sudan, while the remaining ones are those who have arrived in the country onboard flights from Istanbul and Bangkok, he said.