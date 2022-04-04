Mongolia issues warning over wildfires

Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency on Monday issued a warning of forest and grassland fires

ULAN BATOR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency on Monday issued a warning of forest and grassland fires.

There is a high risk of wildfires this spring due to the dry and windy weather in most parts of Mongolia, the agency said, warning the public to prevent possible wildfires.

Four wildfires were reported in the country over the weekend, burning over 25,000 hectares of forest and grassland, according to the agency.

People's negligence was the main cause of these wildfires, it said, urging citizens not to make open fires or throw cigarette butts on the ground.