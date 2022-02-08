Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 451,690, said the health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 451,690, said the health ministry.

In addition, four more related deaths were reported in the past day, raising the death toll to 2,059, the ministry said.

Currently, a total of 5,306 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, while 23,235 patients are receiving home-based care, it said.

So far, 66.7 percent of its population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,009,300 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 84,000 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.