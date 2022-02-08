UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 451,690, said the health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 451,690, said the health ministry.

In addition, four more related deaths were reported in the past day, raising the death toll to 2,059, the ministry said.

Currently, a total of 5,306 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, while 23,235 patients are receiving home-based care, it said.

So far, 66.7 percent of its population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,009,300 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 84,000 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID case ..

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

53 seconds ago
 Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australia ..

Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australian manufacturing industry: repo ..

54 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

56 seconds ago
 Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russi ..

Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador to Tehran

59 seconds ago
 Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return ..

Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 ..

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 pct in December

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>