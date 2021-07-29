Mongolia logs 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Mongolia reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases including one imported case in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 161,575, the health ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases including one imported case in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 161,575, the health ministry said Thursday.

A total of 7,386 samples were tested across the country in the past day.

Six more virus-related deaths were registered in the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 829, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 2,157 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 159,831, it added.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 60.4 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, the ministry said.