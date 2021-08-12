Mongolia logs 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose 1,443 in the last 24 hours to 178,436, with the death toll rising six to 896, said the country's health ministry on Thursday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose 1,443 in the last 24 hours to 178,436, with the death toll rising six to 896, said the country's health ministry on Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 68 percent of the country's total population have received their first dose, while 61.7 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.