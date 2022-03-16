Mongolia logs 164 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Mongolia reported 164 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 468,323, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported for the sixth consecutive day by Wednesday.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 3,695 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1,028,900 people have received a third dose, and more than 110,400 a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

