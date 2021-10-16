Mongolia logs 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Mongolia has recorded 1,643 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 336,508, the country's health ministry said on Saturday

Meanwhile, 14 more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 have died in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,454, the ministry said.

Currently, there are over 74,700 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and about 350 of the patients are in serious condition, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of the virus has continued due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of the country's total population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public areas and receive a booster shot.