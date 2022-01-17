UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 1,673 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Mongolia logs 1,673 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 1,673 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 410,542, the country's health ministry said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 1,673 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 410,542, the country's health ministry said Monday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit area by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,013 after one patient died in the past day.

Since the beginning of this year, around or more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported per day in the country due to New Year's celebrations and the Omicron variant.

So far, 66.6 percent of the total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 968,478 people aged over 18 which account for 30 percent of all adults have received a third dose.

In addition, 36,404 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia All From Million

Recent Stories

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Techn ..

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Technology for users

11 minutes ago
 A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived ..

A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan

16 minutes ago
 Pleased to greet Consul General Islamic Republic o ..

Pleased to greet Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian for obta ..

20 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding princi ..

PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding principles of Riasat-e-Madina

21 minutes ago
 Corrupt opposition hurdle in govt's reform process ..

Corrupt opposition hurdle in govt's reform process: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.