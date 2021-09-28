Mongolia logs 2,153 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Mongolia registered 2,153 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 298,519, the health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia registered 2,153 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 298,519, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the countrywide death toll rose by 17 to 1,169 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 62,415 infected patients are receiving home-based care due to limited hospital beds and medical staff, the ministry said.

"Our country's health sector is now in a difficult situation due to the pandemic. The workload of this sector has reached its peak," Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said.

So far, 65 percent of Mongolia's population have been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.