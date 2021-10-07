UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,237 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:37 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,237 to 319,247 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,237 to 319,247 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and nearly half of them were detected in the capital city of Ulan Bator, the country's hardest-hit area during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 15 more COVID-19 patients aged over 20 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,318, said the ministry.

In addition, there are a total of 79,174 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and more than 330 of the patients are in serious condition.

Although over 65 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the resurgence of the pandemic has continued due to the Delta variant, with more than 2,000 infections and more than 10 deaths reported every day.

