Mongolia logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia reported 2,289 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 204,035 and 923 respectively, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The Delta variant now accounts for 34.

7 percent of all new cases in the country, the ministry said, adding that the spread is expected to peak in late September.

Mongolian health authorities have urged the public to follow all relevant health guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Nearly 64 percent of Mongolia's population has been fully vaccinated against the virus since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.