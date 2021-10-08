Mongolia logs 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 321,657 on Friday after 2,410 new local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 321,657 on Friday after 2,410 new local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's health ministry.

In addition, 13 more people over 20 years of age have died from the viral disease in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,331, the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, a total of 20,482 COVID-19 patients, including over 4,000 children and more than 1,500 pregnant women are being hospitalized across the country, and 351 of the patients are in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, 58,394 COVID-19 patients are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols and receive a booster shot or a third vaccine dose to boost their immune systems.

So far, over 65 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 332,800 people have received booster shots.