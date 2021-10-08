UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,410 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:23 PM

Mongolia logs 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 321,657 on Friday after 2,410 new local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 321,657 on Friday after 2,410 new local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's health ministry.

In addition, 13 more people over 20 years of age have died from the viral disease in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,331, the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, a total of 20,482 COVID-19 patients, including over 4,000 children and more than 1,500 pregnant women are being hospitalized across the country, and 351 of the patients are in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, 58,394 COVID-19 patients are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols and receive a booster shot or a third vaccine dose to boost their immune systems.

So far, over 65 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 332,800 people have received booster shots.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 150 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's ..

150 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's major hospitals

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

1 hour ago
 CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

1 hour ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.