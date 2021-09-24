UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,612 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:43 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 289,929 after 2,612 more local infections were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday

The death toll increased to 1,071 after 12 more deaths were reported in the past day.

Meanwhile, 22,305 COVID-19 patients, including 1,721 pregnant women and 3,259 children, are currently being hospitalized in 420 health facilities across the country, while 68,133 patients are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds.

"There is no doubt that vaccines are a way to prevent the disease and its complications. Although there is a reliable vaccine, it is not enough to stop the pandemic," Sergey Diorditsa, representative of the World Health Organization in Mongolia, said at a daily press conference on the COVID-19 situation.

He urged the country's relevant to implement other public health measures simultaneously and further expand surveillance, analysis, early detection, isolation, and treatment.

