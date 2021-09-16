UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,737 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia has recorded 2,737 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 263,446, the country's health ministry reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients aged over 20 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,066.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and 10 or more deaths have been reported daily in the country, which has a population of around 3.4 million population.

Nearly 65,000 COVID-19 patients are now being treated across the country, and more than 300 of them are in serious condition, according to the ministry.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population. So far, 65.1 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

