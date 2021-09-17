UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,796 New COVID-19 Cases

Mongolia reported 2,796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 269,476, the health ministry said Friday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 2,796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 269,476, the health ministry said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were local infections, and 1,164 of them were detected in Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the COVID-19, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, nine more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,083.

More than 22,300 patients are currently hospitalized across the country, while over 53,000 asymptomatic or mild cases are being treated at home, the ministry said.

"The prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has continuously increased. Now, the Delta variant has accounted for at least 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country," Tsolmon Bilegtsaikhan, director of the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases, told reporters.

Over 65 percent of the country's total population have so far received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

