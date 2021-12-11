UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 284 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

Sat 11th December 2021

Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 284 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,384

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 284 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,384.

Two of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local transmissions, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 have died in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,958, it said.

Currently, 3,602 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 6,534 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

Over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, with over 797,011 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

