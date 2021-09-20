UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,851 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Mongolia logs 2,851 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,851 to 277,997 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,851 to 277,997 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that more than 6,500 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

The country's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,119 after 11 patients died in the past day.

"A rise in the number of patients with COVID-19 has overburdened hospitals. There is a need to limit the number of hospital admissions due to the COVID-19 to provide basic health care services normally," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, around 79,000 COVID-19 patients, including 3,618 children and 1,337 pregnant women, are being treated across the country, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Died Women

Recent Stories

Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

3 minutes ago
 75 pct of Cambodia's population inoculated against ..

75 pct of Cambodia's population inoculated against COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 18,937 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 18,937 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 37,000

3 minutes ago
 Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Bl ..

Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Black Sea Naval Drills - Fleet S ..

3 minutes ago
 Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

6 minutes ago
 Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.