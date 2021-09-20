Mongolia logs 2,851 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,851 to 277,997 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that more than 6,500 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

The country's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,119 after 11 patients died in the past day.

"A rise in the number of patients with COVID-19 has overburdened hospitals. There is a need to limit the number of hospital admissions due to the COVID-19 to provide basic health care services normally," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, around 79,000 COVID-19 patients, including 3,618 children and 1,337 pregnant women, are being treated across the country, according to the ministry.