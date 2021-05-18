UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 349 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 49,524

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:21 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 49,524 as 349 new cases were registered over the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Seven more deaths and 877 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 233 and 42,721 respectively, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

More than 1,792,600 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 651,500 have got both jabs.

