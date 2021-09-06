Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 3,766 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth day in a row in which new cases surpassed 3,000, bringing the national tally to 236,079, the country's health ministry said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 3,766 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth day in a row in which new cases surpassed 3,000, bringing the national tally to 236,079, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that one of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections.

The disease has claimed 968 lives so far after six more patients aged over 20 died in the past day.

More than 18,900 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized across the country, while around 28,900 asymptomatic or mild cases are being treated at the patients' homes, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of COVID-19 infections has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast in most of the country's 21 provinces.

The Delta wave is expected to peak in late September, the country's health authorities said, urging the public to avoid crowded places as much as possible and always wear face masks indoors in public places.

Nearly 65 percent of Mongolia's population have been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.