UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 553 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Mongolia logs 553 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia registered 553 new COVID-19 local cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 457,925, the country's health ministry said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Mongolia registered 553 new COVID-19 local cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 457,925, the country's health ministry said Monday.

Most of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the ministry said one more COVID-19 patient died in the past day, leaving the death toll at 2,074.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,014,100 people have received a third dose.

More than 90,000 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspira ..

Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspiration For Entrepreneurs!

5 minutes ago
 PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for e ..

PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for ending crisis in Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 China Monitors Situation in Ukraine, Embassy Works ..

China Monitors Situation in Ukraine, Embassy Works as Usual - Beijing

1 minute ago
 Public to never forgive Nawaz & Company for lootin ..

Public to never forgive Nawaz & Company for looting national wealth: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Four outlaws arrested in faisalabad

Four outlaws arrested in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Humphries wins women's monobob gold at Beijing Win ..

Humphries wins women's monobob gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>