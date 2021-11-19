Mongolia logs 595 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Nov.19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia confirmed on Friday 595 new local infections of COVID-19 and six more related deaths, bringing the respective national tallies to 377,530 and 1,852, respectively.

The latest confirmed cases were all local transmissions, more than half of which were reported in the country's capital Ulan Bator, it said.

"In recent few weeks, the number of new infections has dropped significantly. We believe that it is related to the results of vaccination and the end of the Delta wave," Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said in a recent statement.

Currently, there are 29,639 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, among whom 542,480 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.