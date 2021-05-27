UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 653 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 55,000

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:52 PM

Mongolia reported 653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 55,067, the country's health ministry said Thursday

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections, and that 6,237 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 272 after two more patients died from the disease, and the number of recoveries rose by 633 to 48,674, it said.

Mongolia launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million people.

Nearly 1,844,000 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 944,000 have been fully vaccinated. E

