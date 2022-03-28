Mongolia logs 69 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia's health ministry on Monday confirmed 69 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 469,110

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia's health ministry on Monday confirmed 69 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 469,110.

Meanwhile, no new related deaths were reported in the past day, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,108.

Currently, there are 1,544 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Almost 67 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,031,637 people have received a third dose and 113,896 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

With a high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections, Mongolia has essentially returned to normal life. It has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists.