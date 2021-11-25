Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Mongolia registered 711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 380,732, the country's health ministry said on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 380,732, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 patients aged over 20 died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,903.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 604,813 people aged over 18 have got the booster dose.

The ministry also said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.