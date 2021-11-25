UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 711 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Mongolia registered 711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 380,732, the country's health ministry said on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 380,732, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 patients aged over 20 died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,903.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 604,813 people aged over 18 have got the booster dose.

The ministry also said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive ..

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive unit project for women

5 minutes ago
 What is profit margin for dealers on per litre pet ..

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

7 minutes ago
 Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - B ..

Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - Belarusian Security Council

2 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in Batagram

2 minutes ago
 Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

20 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility f ..

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.