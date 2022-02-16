UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 834 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 459,368 after 834 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

Meanwhile, one more related death was reported in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,077.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,015,600 people over 18 received a third dose.

More than 92,200 people have received a fourth shot, which the country started to administer in January on a voluntary basis.

