Mongolia logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 369,541 after 941 new locally transmitted infections were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll increased to 1,756 after 12 more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 died in the past day, the ministry said.

So far, 65.8 percent of Mongolia's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 454,100 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot.