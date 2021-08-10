UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 957 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:38 PM

Mongolia reported 957 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Asian country to 175,560, the country's health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 957 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Asian country to 175,560, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 5,605 samples were tested across the country in the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 887 after three more patients died from the disease in the past day, the ministry added.

The country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November last year. The viral disease has spread to all 21 provinces of the country.

