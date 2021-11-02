Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia recorded 1,021 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 362,526, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 1,021 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 362,526, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Half of the new cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by the pandemic due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 10 more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 died in the past day, taking the nationwide death toll to 1,682.

About 65.8 percent of its population of around 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 418,000 Mongolians having taken a booster dose.

The government has urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public, and receive a booster shot.