Mongolia logs record daily high of 3,963 COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose by 3,963 to 240,042 in the last 24 hours, its highest daily increase of infections, the health ministry said Tuesday.

It also marked the seventh straight day to exceed 3,000 cases daily. Meanwhile, eight more patients, all aged over 40, died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 976.

The ministry said that more than 8,200 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections.

A total of 50,078 COVID-19 patients, including 2,617 children and 710 pregnant women, are now being treated across the country, according to the ministry.

Health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading fast across the country and has been detected in most of the 21 provinces.

Nearly 65 percent of Mongolia's population have been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.