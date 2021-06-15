Mongolia logs record-high daily COVID-19 cases for six consecutive days

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 2,386 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, renewing a record number of daily infections for six consecutive days and bringing the national tally to 80,733, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 11,557 samples were tested across the country in the past day.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths and 797 recoveries from the coronavirus were reported in the past day, taking the national totals to 394 and 57,822 respectively, the ministry said.

More than 1,657,700 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, it said.