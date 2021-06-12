Mongolia logs record high of daily COVID-19 cases

Mongolia on Saturday confirmed 1,792 new COVID-19 cases -- a record number of daily infections for three consecutive days, bringing the national tally to 73,896, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Saturday confirmed 1,792 new COVID-19 cases -- a record number of daily infections for three consecutive days, bringing the national tally to 73,896, according to the country's health ministry.

A total of 11,521 samples were tested across the country over the past 24 hours.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, while the others were locally transmitted, mostly detected in capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit region by COVID-19.

Nine patients aged 52-83 died from the virus in the past day, bringing the national death toll to 365.

More than 1,637,800 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry