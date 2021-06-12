UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs Record High Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:01 PM

Mongolia logs record high of daily COVID-19 cases

Mongolia on Saturday confirmed 1,792 new COVID-19 cases -- a record number of daily infections for three consecutive days, bringing the national tally to 73,896, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Saturday confirmed 1,792 new COVID-19 cases -- a record number of daily infections for three consecutive days, bringing the national tally to 73,896, according to the country's health ministry.

A total of 11,521 samples were tested across the country over the past 24 hours.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, while the others were locally transmitted, mostly detected in capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit region by COVID-19.

Nine patients aged 52-83 died from the virus in the past day, bringing the national death toll to 365.

More than 1,637,800 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry

Related Topics

Died Mongolia February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan allocates historic budget to fight agains ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese premier congratulates Ulisses Correia e Si ..

2 minutes ago

Four Killed in Attack on Police Station in North K ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 214 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to protecting future generation: Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Two held for pilfering electricity

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.