Mongolia Receives Medical Equipment From Abroad To Fight COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

Mongolia receives medical equipment from abroad to fight COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Union and World Health Organization have sent medical equipment and tools to Mongolia to aid the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance includes mobile health technology equipment and rapid tests, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The supply is part of a three-year project co-funded by the EU and WHO in October 2020 to provide support and technical guidance to Mongolia's health sector.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has registered a total of 32,437 COVID-19 cases, with more than 90 deaths. Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted.

More Stories From Health

