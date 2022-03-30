Mongolia records 85 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Published March 30, 2022

Mongolia reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 469,282, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

Meanwhile, no new related deaths were recorded in the past day, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,108.

Life has essentially returned to normal in Mongolia due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections, with less than 100 cases registered countrywide since mid-March.

Almost 67 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs, 1,032,361 people have received a third dose and nearly 115,000 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

The Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who are no longer required to have a polymerase chain reaction test or be quarantined.

