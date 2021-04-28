Mongolia registers 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Mongolia registered 1,171 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Wednesday

Of the latest confirmed cases, six were imported from abroad and the remaining ones were domestic infections, the NCCD said in a statement.

Mongolia has so far registered a total of 33,608 COVID-19 cases, and most of them were locally transmitted and detected in the capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country's 3.3 million population.

The disease has claimed 105 lives in the country so far. Of the deaths, 97 were directly related to COVID-19, and the remaining ones were related to the combination of the virus and other underlying medical conditions, according to the center.

So far, 18,033 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 490 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until May 8.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its total population against COVID-19, and 744,564 Mongolians have so far received jabs of vaccines, according to the country's health ministry.