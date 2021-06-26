Mongolia registers 2,362 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia recorded 2,362 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,748 tests across the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 107,262, the country's health ministry said Saturday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia recorded 2,362 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,748 tests across the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 107,262, the country's health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 12 more fatalities were reported, taking the national total to 524, said the ministry.

Mongolia's COVID-19 surge continues, and since mid-June, more than 2,000 infections and over 10 deaths have been reported daily in the country with a 3.3 million population.

Among the total confirmed cases, 68,751 have been recovered.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population. More than 1,723,800 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated.