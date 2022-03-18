Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in year

Mongolia recorded 77 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 7, 2021, when 67 daily cases were reported, the country's health ministry said on Friday

With the new infections, the national tally increased to 468,495, the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported by Friday for eight days in a row. Currently, there are 2,928 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.

8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,029,716 people have received a third dose, and 111,486 have received a fourth dose voluntarily.

Mongolians have basically returned to everyday life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections. Notably, the Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a PCR test or to quarantine.