Mongolia reports 1,208 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since early November

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia registered 1,208 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the national tally to 397,664, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 36 were imported from abroad, the ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,001.

The Asian country confirmed its first imported and local cases of the Omicron variant last week.

The emergence of Omicron indicates the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, the country's health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

So far, 66.6 percent of the total population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 941,119 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

Starting from Friday, the country has offered a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis.