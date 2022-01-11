UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 1,208 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Early November

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Mongolia reports 1,208 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since early November

Mongolia registered 1,208 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the national tally to 397,664, the country's health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia registered 1,208 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the national tally to 397,664, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 36 were imported from abroad, the ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,001.

The Asian country confirmed its first imported and local cases of the Omicron variant last week.

The emergence of Omicron indicates the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, the country's health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

So far, 66.6 percent of the total population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 941,119 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

Starting from Friday, the country has offered a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Mongolia All From Asia

Recent Stories

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJ ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJP on Feb 2

16 minutes ago
 Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector in ..

Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector into tax net: Tarin

32 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

4 minutes ago
 Islamic State Terrorists Kill Local Intelligence C ..

Islamic State Terrorists Kill Local Intelligence Chief in Eastern Afghanistan - ..

4 minutes ago
 India logs 168,063 new COVID-19 cases, total rises ..

India logs 168,063 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 35,875,790

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.