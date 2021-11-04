Mongolia reports 1,279 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Mongolia registered 1,279 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 365,239, the country's health ministry said on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,279 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 365,239, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 896 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the country's hardest-hit area during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 10 more people aged over 40 died of the viral disease in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,704, the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, there are 55,580 people infected with the virus across the country, and 304 of them are in very critical conditions.

Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the Mongolian government has urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public and receive a booster dose, and demanded all civil servants in the country take the booster dose.

So far, 65.8 percent of Mongolia's total population of around 3.4 million have received both shots of COVID-19 vaccines, while around 432,200 Mongolians have taken a booster dose.