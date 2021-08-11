UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 1,433 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 11th August 2021

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 176,993 on Wednesday, with 1,433 new local infections registered during the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry

The death toll rose to 890 as three more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Over 7,560 samples were tested nationwide in the past day, and the country has conducted more than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests so far, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country with a population of around 3.3 million reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November last year.

The disease has spread to all of its 21 provinces.

