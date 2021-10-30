Mongolia reports 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 1,443 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 358,208 and the national death toll to 1,649, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were from abroad, it added.

The Asian country has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.8 percent of its population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public, and receive a booster shot.

So far, over 404,900 Mongolians have taken a booster dose.