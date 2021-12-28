Mongolia reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Mongolia registered 157 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 389,857, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 157 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 389,857, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Two of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, it said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,983 after one more patient aged over 60 died in the past day.

Currently, there are a total of 5,087 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 903,102 people have received a booster.