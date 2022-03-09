UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 161 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia reported 161 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,362, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 161 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,362, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 remains at 2,104 as no deaths were reported, the ministry said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,026,700 have received a third dose.

More than 107,400 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

