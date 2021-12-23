Mongolia reports 191 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally reached 389,063 on Thursday after 191 new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 tally reached 389,063 on Thursday after 191 new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 1,978 after one patient died in the past day, it said.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 876,936 adults have had a booster.

To prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, all visitors to Mongolia from abroad must be isolated for three days, according to the government's press office.