Mongolia Reports 191 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:26 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally reached 389,063 on Thursday after 191 new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 1,978 after one patient died in the past day, it said.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 876,936 adults have had a booster.

To prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, all visitors to Mongolia from abroad must be isolated for three days, according to the government's press office.

