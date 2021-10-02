Mongolia reports 2,461 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 2,461 new local infections of COVID-19 and 19 more related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the respective national tallies to 309,064 and 1,241, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Currently, there are a total of 83,184 active cases in the country, and over 62,400 of the patients are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, the ministry said.

So far, 65.5 percent of the total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported a day in the country with a population of around 3.

4 million.

"Vaccination is considered to be the most effective method to combat the pandemic," Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene told reporters on Friday after a meeting with medical staff of a health center here, which is treating COVID-19 patients.

"The booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines is important to protect the health of people and recover the economy amid the resurgence of the COVID-19," he said, urging citizens to receive the third doses in order to return to normal life.

So far, over 306,000 Mongolians have received the booster doses, said the health ministry.