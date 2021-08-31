UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 2,740 New Cases Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:48 PM

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia logged 2,740 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the seventh day in a row with over 2,000 new cases recorded in the country, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases brought the national tally to 213,820, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 died in the past day, taking the death toll to 937.

The viral disease has spread to the capital city of Ulan Bator and all 21 provinces of the country, and the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has so far been detected in the capital and 19 provinces.

