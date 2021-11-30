UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 393 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:17 PM

Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

Mongolia recorded 393 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 382,716, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, Nov.30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 393 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 382,716, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,930.

So far, over 66 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 656,015 people over 18 years of age have received a booster dose.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports risin ..

Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports rising: Report

2 minutes ago
 China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC build ..

China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC building, China-Pakistan relations

2 minutes ago
 Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China ..

Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China reported in border, port citie ..

3 minutes ago
 Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would dra ..

Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response: US

3 minutes ago
 Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: ..

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: health authority

9 minutes ago
 Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant ..

Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant?

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.