Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Nov.30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 393 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 382,716, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,930.

So far, over 66 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 656,015 people over 18 years of age have received a booster dose.