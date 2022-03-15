Mongolia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days

Mongolia registered 97 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, below the benchmark of 100 for three days in a row since Dec. 27, 2021 when 83 daily cases were reported, the country's health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia registered 97 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, below the benchmark of 100 for three days in a row since Dec. 27, 2021 when 83 daily cases were reported, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 468,159, while its COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported for the fifth consecutive day by Tuesday.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 3,872 active COVID-19 cases.

The Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and has fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a PCR test or to quarantine.

Foreign tourists who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus can be vaccinated free of charge upon arrival in Mongolia, according to the government's press office.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,028,562 people have received a third dose, and 109,808 have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.